BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 4 Modern Land China Co Ltd
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, being an independent third party
* Net proceeds from subscription, after deduction of related expenses, are estimated to be approximately hk$267.7 million
* Co has agreed to allot and issue a total of 243.5 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing