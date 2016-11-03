BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Southside Bancshares Inc :
* Southside Bancshares Inc increases the cash dividend and declares special cash dividend
* Southside Bancshares Inc - board declared a special cash dividend of $0.05 per common share
* Southside Bancshares Inc - increase to regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 to $0.25 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing