BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Nov 3 Nasdaq Inc
* Nasdaq Inc - October U.S. equity options volume 107 million of contracts versus 123 million of contracts in September
* Oct. European options and futures volume of 7 million contracts versus 7.6 million contracts in Sept
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing