BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Herbalife Ltd
* Carl Icahn reports 23.05 percent stake in herbalife ltd as of november 3 - sec filing
* Carl C. Icahn previously reported a 20.78% stake in Herbalife Ltd as of August 26, 2016- SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2f6jT5h] Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing