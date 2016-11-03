Nov 3 Easterly Acquisition Corp

* Easterly Acquisition Corp- on Nov 3, 2016, company entered into amendment No. 2 to agreement and plan of merger, dated as of June 28, 2016- SEC filing

* Easterly Acquisition- amendment to decrease amount of shares issuable to stockholders of Sungevity at closing of merger from 35 million to 25 million shares

* Easterly Acquisition Corp- agreement amends fixed component of termination fee from $12 million to $8.57 million

* Easterly Acquisition-amendment to extend date by which merger could be terminated by co or sungevity if not completed, from Nov 12, 2016 to Dec 30, 2016