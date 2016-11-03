BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Uber Technologies Inc
* Uber launches its first debit card in Latin America, in partnership with Bankaool
* Uber - Uber Bankaool debit card requires a monthly deposit of up to MXN$15,000 and is available through bankaool.com for all Mexican users Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing