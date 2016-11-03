BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 4 Wanda Hotel Development Company Ltd
* Wanda Europe (a non-wholly owned unit of company) and purchaser entered into agreement
* Pursuant to deal wanda europe has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares of target company
* Deal for consideration of approximately HK$2.33 billion
* Disposal is expected to give rise to a gain of approximately HK$219.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing