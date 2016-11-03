Nov 4 Wanda Hotel Development Company Ltd

* Wanda Europe (a non-wholly owned unit of company) and purchaser entered into agreement

* Pursuant to deal wanda europe has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares of target company

* Deal for consideration of approximately HK$2.33 billion

* Disposal is expected to give rise to a gain of approximately HK$219.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: