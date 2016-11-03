BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 4 GBST Holdings Ltd
* Asx alert-GBST partners with MainstreamBPO to enter BPO market,MAI-gbt.ax
* Entered business process outsourcing market through a partnership with MainstreamBPO Limited
* Partnership to provide outsourced wealth administration and registry services for large-scale fund managers and custodians Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing