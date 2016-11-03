UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 4 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd
* Co, unit and CGN New Energy Investment (Shenzhen) entered into a framework agreement
* Pursuant to deal parties intended to cooperate on construction of distributed photovoltaic power generation projects
* CGN New Energy is expected to acquire 51% equity interests in target company
* CGN New Energy will collaborate with company on construction of photovoltaic facilities in dairy farms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.