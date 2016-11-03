UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 4 China Hanya Group Holdings Ltd
* Co, vendor and Cheung entered into sale and purchase agreement for HK$24 million
* Consideration shall be satisfied in full by company's issue of 25 million new shares to vendor upon completion at price of HK$0.96 per share
* Shining Investment Holdings agreed to sell, and co agreed to purchase, entire issued share capital of Shining Securities Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.