Nov 4 Advent International:
* Sale of ordinary shares in DFS Furniture Plc
* Funds managed by it have sold 25.7 million ordinary shares
in DFS Furniture Plc
* Sale at a price of £2.40 per ordinary share, raising gross
proceeds of £61.7 million
* Shares sold represent in aggregate approximately 12.1 pct
of issued share capital of company
* Following settlement, seller will hold 25.7 million
ordinary shares of co, representing approximately 12.1 pct of
its issued share capital
* Jefferies International Limited and UBS Limited acted as
bookrunners and placing agents in relation to placing
