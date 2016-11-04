Nov 4 Vodafone Group

* Further to the announcement dated 3 August 2016, Vodafone confirms that Vodafone Libertel (Vodafone Netherlands) has agreed to sell its consumer fixed business (Vodafone Thuis) to T-Mobile Netherlands Holding for an undisclosed sum.

* The divestment of Vodafone Thuis was a commitment offered by Vodafone and Liberty Global to the European Commission as a condition of clearance of the merger of Vodafone Netherlands and Ziggo in the NetherlandsSource text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)