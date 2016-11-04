Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 Mindmancer AB (publ) :
* Rights issue subscribed to about 125 percent
* Through issue, Mindmancer receives proceeds of about 21.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.39 million) before deduction of issue expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9640 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)