Nov 4 New World Oil And Gas Plc :

* Informed by Big Sofa Ltd that it had decided to terminate discussions with company regarding a possible reverse transaction and listing on AIM

* Has been actively investigating issue referred to above, however, no conclusion has yet been reached

* Shares are therefore expected to be cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from Nov. 10 2016