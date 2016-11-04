Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 CS Loxinfo Pcl
* Q3 net profit 85.2 million baht versus 86 million baht
* CS Loxinfo PCL- qtrly total revenues 742.5 million baht versus 751.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)