Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 Ixonos Oyj :
* Q3 turnover 3.0 million euros ($3.33 million) versus 3.5 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating loss 2.0 million euros versus loss 2.5 million euros year ago
* 2016 operating profit is expected to improve as compared to its performance in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)