Nov 4 Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd

* Funds under management expand to 101 billion pounds ($125.81 billion) at end of Q3 2016

* Total intermediary new life and pensions business up by 28 percent to 6,071 million pounds (30 September 2015: 4,745 million pounds)

* Consumer life and pensions business up by 96 percent to 227 million pounds (30 September 2015: 116 million pounds)

* Group pensions up by 50 percent to 2,872 million pounds (30 September 2015: 1,916 million pounds)

* Individual pensions and drawdown up by 11 percent to 2,683 million pounds (30 September 2015: 2,408 million pounds)

* The Ascentric wrap platform saw gross sales of 1.6 billion (30 September 2015: 1.9 billion pounds) ($1 = 0.8028 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)