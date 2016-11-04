Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 Hubstyle Sa :
* Reports Q3 revenue at 5.4 million zlotys ($1.39 million) versus 3.5 million zlotys year on year
* Q3 net loss of 431,000 zlotys versus loss of 528,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8917 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)