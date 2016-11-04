Nov 4 Titan Company Ltd :

* Sept quarter profit 1.81 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 26.76 billion rupees

* Festive season has commenced very well. For the dussehra to diwali festive period, Tanishq registered a growth of 39% over last year.

* Profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.46 billion million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations 26.81 billion rupees