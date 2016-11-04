US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 4 Titan Company Ltd :
* Sept quarter profit 1.81 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 26.76 billion rupees
* Festive season has commenced very well. For the dussehra to diwali festive period, Tanishq registered a growth of 39% over last year.
* Profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.46 billion million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations 26.81 billion rupees Source text (bit.ly/2e7HMwE) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
