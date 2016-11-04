Nov 4 Tata Sons Ltd
* Tata Sons statement on organisational changes
* Tata Sons says Harish Bhat, in addition to his
responsibilities for marketing and customer centricity, will
henceforth also be responsible for managing the Tata brand
* Tata Sons Ltd says Gopichand Katragadda will continue to
be the group chief technology officer.
* Tata Sons - group human resources responsibilities will be
overseen by S Padmanabhan, in addition to his existing
responsibilities of leading Tata Business Excellence Group.
* Tata Sons says Sanjay Singh will oversee the public
affairs function out of the Delhi office.
* Tata Sons Ltd - Mukund Rajan will continue to be
responsible for ethics & sustainability
* Tata Sons - Nirmalya Kumar, N S Rajan and Madhu Kannan
have decided to explore options outside Tata Sons and have left
the services of the company
* Tata Sons Ltd - Mukund Rajan will take additional
responsibility of overseeing operations of overseas
representative offices of co in USA, Singapore, Dubai, China
