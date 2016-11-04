US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 4 Max Financial Services Ltd
* Max Financial Services Ltd - sept quarter net loss 131.2 million rupees
* Max Financial Services Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 129.6 million rupees
* Max Financial Services Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 130.7 million rupees; total income from operations was 112.7 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2e7JLRA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)