Nov 4 Max Financial Services Ltd

* Max Financial Services Ltd - sept quarter net loss 131.2 million rupees

* Max Financial Services Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 129.6 million rupees

* Max Financial Services Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 130.7 million rupees; total income from operations was 112.7 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2e7JLRA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)