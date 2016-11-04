Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 Sedania Innovator Bhd :
* Refers to the query email from Bursa Securities Berhad dated Nov 4
* Is in talks with Matrix Energy Sdn Bhd but neither the contract nor the contract value has been finalised Source text for [ID:bit.ly/2ekKEBk] Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)