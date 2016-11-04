Nov 4 Jamba Inc
* Jamba inc says on Nov 3, 2016, co and units entered into
a credit agreement
* Jamba says pursuant to credit agreement, lender will
provide for a revolving line of credit to Jamba Juice for up to
ten million dollars
* Sees fy 2016 total revenue about $78 million
* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA approximately $10.5
million
* Jamba says credit facility also allows co to request
additional $5 million, for aggregate principal amount of up to
$15 million being available under credit agreement
* Sees fy 2017 total revenue $78 - $80 million
* Qtrly total revenue decreased 37.9% to $22.1 million from
$35.5 million for prior year
* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin approximately
19%
* Qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Qtrly non-GAAP adjusted net income $0.12 per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $21.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
