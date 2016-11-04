Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 Elektromotive Group Limited -
* Proposed Acquisition Of Qt Interactive Technology Investments Ltd-termination Of Spa Dated 20 Jun2016
* Parties have agreed to terminate S&P agreement with effect from 4 november 2016
* Wishes to announce that co and vendor have decided to mutually terminate proposed acquisition by mutual agreement
* Termination is not expected to have any material adverse impact on EPS of Co and group for FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)