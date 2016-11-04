Nov 4 Elektromotive Group Limited -

* Proposed Acquisition Of Qt Interactive Technology Investments Ltd-termination Of Spa Dated 20 Jun2016

* Parties have agreed to terminate S&P agreement with effect from 4 november 2016

* Wishes to announce that co and vendor have decided to mutually terminate proposed acquisition by mutual agreement

* Termination is not expected to have any material adverse impact on EPS of Co and group for FY17