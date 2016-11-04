US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 4 UCAL Fuel Systems Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 80.6 million rupees versus 66 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 1.50 billion rupees versus 1.28 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2euIqCK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)