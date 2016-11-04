Nov 4 Nrg Energy Inc:
* NRG Energy reports Q3 net income of $393 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.27
* NRG Energy Inc Q3 total operating revenue $3,952 million
versus $4,434 million in last year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.20
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing and narrowing 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Initiating 2017 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before
growth (FCFBG) guidance
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $3,250 - 3,350 million
* Sees 2016 free cash flow - before growth investments
$1,100 - 1,200 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $2,700 - $2,900 million
* Sees 2017 free cash flow - before growth investments $800
- $1,000 million
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2f19nyJ)
