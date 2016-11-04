Nov 4 NRG Yield Inc
* NRG Yield Inc says announcing Chad Plotkin as NRG Yield's
chief financial officer
* NRG Yield Inc - Increasing quarterly dividend by 4.2
percent
* NRG Yield Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly
dividend on class a and class C common stock of $0.25 per share
* Qtrly total operating revenues $272 million versus $ 256
million
* Qtrly earnings per weighted average class a common share -
diluted $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $264.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 net income $140 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $885 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $865 million
* Sees 2017 net income $110 million
