US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 4 Gati Ltd
* Gati Ltd - sept quarter net profit 144.3 million rupees versus profit 96.8 million rupees year ago
* Gati Ltd - sept quarter net sales 506.2 million rupees versus 465.2 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2fKHV9A) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)