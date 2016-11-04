US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 4 Apcotex Industries Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 27.4 million rupees versus profit 53.3 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net sales 471.6 million rupees versus 675.3 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2fjhFCw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)