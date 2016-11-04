Nov 4 Jenoptik AG :

* Completes five-year defense frame agreements with U.S. government

* Agreements have a value of more than $35 million (32.5 million euros) and were contracted with U.S. government

* Within scope of two contracts Jenoptik will supply spare components for Patriot integrated air and missile defense system

* Orders will contribute to revenue and earnings of Jenoptik's defense & civil systems segment for 2016 and up to 2021