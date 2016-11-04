Nov 4 Pfizer Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 1.26 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 5.58 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 828.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.31 billion rupees