UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 4 Flying Financial Service Holdings Ltd :
* Anticipates that group's consolidated profit for nine months ended 30 september 2016 would increase significantly
* Rise in consolidated profit attributable to investment income of approximately rmb110 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.