Nov 4 Union Bank of India Ltd

* Approved raising capital via public issue and/or rights issue and/or pvt placement, including QIP, allotment to India government, institutions

* To meet any shortfall in equity capital raising via AT1 and Tier 2 capital within the capital requirement of 35 billion rupees

* Exec says board approved capital raising plan of 35 bln rupees

* Stressed assets ratio 12.75 pct as of end-Sept vs 12.86 pct as at June - statement

* Q2 domestic NIM 2.43 pct

* Exec says have SMA2 loans of 187.81 bln rupees

* Exec says co sees 9-10 pct loan growth this FY