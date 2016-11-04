Nov 4 Biotest AG :
* Altered tax assessments for 2005-2008 lead to a decrease of claims against Biotest -
proceedings against Biotest are close to be completed
* Compared to tax assessments served on Aug. 3, which has already been reported on by
company, there is a decrease in tax and interest expenses of 6.9 million euros ($7.65 million)
* Original total claim of tax office had been 21.4 million euros, tax and interest expenses
now come to a total of 14.5 million euros Biotest accepts these altered tax assessments
* In meantime, authorities discontinued investigations against several defendants from
Biotest
* According to information from authorities, discontinuations of further investigations will
follow
* Authorities still investigate against three of company's managers
* Based on these developments, company assumes that no further significant negative effects
for company are to be expected from Russian business
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)