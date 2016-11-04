Nov 4 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd
:
* Noted certain media reports have recently stated that
Australian securities and investments commission was conducting
an investigation
* Investigation on senior management of Shanghai Pharma
involved in insider trading behavior as to transaction
* Jijun referred is management personnel of three-level
unit, who is not director, supervisor or senior management of
Shanghai Pharma
* It has confirmed that none of director, supervisor or
senior management involving in transaction involved in
investigation
* Expected that results of investigation on Ji would not
have material impact on company or transaction
* Refers to announcements in relation to participating
privatization of Vitaco Holdings and update on progress
* Transaction obtained approval from foreign investment
review board of Australia and New Zealand overseas investment
office
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: