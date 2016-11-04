UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 4 Sare SA :
* Reports Q3 prelim. net profit of 0.6 million zlotys ($154,100)
* prelim. Q3 prelim. net sales of 10.2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8926 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.