Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* Moody's - unfunded pension liabilities now exceed debt for many large us local governments

* Moody's - median adjusted net pension liability for 50 local governments compared to all governmental revenues reached 147% for fiscal 2015 reporting

* Moody's on u.s. Local governments - anticipate poor investment performance in 2015, 2016 will cause unfunded liabilities and budgetary costs to grow Source text (bit.ly/2f1ywt5)