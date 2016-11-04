Nov 4 Alere Inc

* Alere - on oct 12, co's unit arriva medical received notice, dated oct 5, that medicare enrollment will be revoked by CMS - sec filing

* Alere-Notice by CMS, based on CMS' assertion that, over 5-year period, unit had allegedly submitted claims for 211 deceased patients

* Alere - CMS letter only identifies 47 of the 211 claims

* Alere - initial appeal of determination denied by cms on nov 2, and, therefore, arriva's medicare enrollment will be revoked effective november 4

* Alere - conducted initial investigation into issue, do not believe that arriva received or retained improper reimbursement for DME items furnished

* Alere-"continuing to work through the appeals process, with the goal that arriva's enrollment status will be reactivated retroactively to november 4"