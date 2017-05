Nov 4 Icade SA :

* Preliminary agreement signed for the sale of 4 business parks located in antony, cergy, evry and villebon for a total of about 140 million euros ($155.67 million)

* Preliminary agreement signed for the acquisition of an office building in the 15th district of paris for a value of about 202 million euros