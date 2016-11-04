Nov 4 A. M. Castle & Co

* A. M. Castle & Co. announces series of strategic actions as part of its continued transformation

* A. M. Castle & Co - Raging capital and company reached a new settlement agreement

* A. M. Castle & Co - W.B. & Co. and affiliates increased ownership in castle by purchasing raging capital's entire equity ownership of 4,630,795 shares

* A. M. Castle & Co - New settlement agreement includes resignation of raging capital's representatives kenneth traub

* Entered into commitment letters providing for new $100 million secured term credit facilities with a syndicate of lenders

* A. M. Castle & CO - W.B. & Co. and affiliates equity ownership interest is now approximately 35% of company's common stock

* Issued an irrevocable notice that it will redeem $27.5 million of its 12.75% senior secured notes due in 2018

* A. M. Castle & Co says new credit facilities are intended to replace existing revolving credit facility

* A. M. Castle & Co - New settlement agreement also includes resignation of raging capital's representative richard burger effective as of November 4

* A. M. Castle & Co - new settlement agreement also includes stand-still provisions limiting Raging Capital's future actions relating to company

* A. M. Castle & Co-Members of Raging Capital, Kenneth H. Traub, Allan J. Young, and Richard N. Burger have agreed to customary standstill restrictions