Nov 4 A. M. Castle & Co
* A. M. Castle & Co. announces series of strategic actions
as part of its continued transformation
* A. M. Castle & Co - Raging capital and company reached a
new settlement agreement
* A. M. Castle & Co - W.B. & Co. and affiliates increased
ownership in castle by purchasing raging capital's entire equity
ownership of 4,630,795 shares
* A. M. Castle & Co - New settlement agreement includes
resignation of raging capital's representatives kenneth traub
* Entered into commitment letters providing for new $100
million secured term credit facilities with a syndicate of
lenders
* A. M. Castle & CO - W.B. & Co. and affiliates equity
ownership interest is now approximately 35% of company's common
stock
* Issued an irrevocable notice that it will redeem $27.5
million of its 12.75% senior secured notes due in 2018
* A. M. Castle & Co says new credit facilities are intended
to replace existing revolving credit facility
* A. M. Castle & Co - New settlement agreement also includes
resignation of raging capital's representative richard burger
effective as of November 4
* A. M. Castle & Co - new settlement agreement also includes
stand-still provisions limiting Raging Capital's future actions
relating to company
* A. M. Castle & Co-Members of Raging Capital, Kenneth H.
Traub, Allan J. Young, and Richard N. Burger have agreed to
customary standstill restrictions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: