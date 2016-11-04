Nov 4 Moody's:
* Moody's upgrades Hungary's government bond ratings to
Baa3; stable outlook
* Raised Hungary's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling
to Baa1 from Baa2, long-term foreign-currency bank deposit
ceiling to Baa3 from Ba2
* Expects "greater predictability" in policy making seen in
the last couple of years will be sustained
* Stable outlook on Hungary's BAA3 rating reflects the
balanced risks to the credit rating over the coming years
* Significant reduction in external vulnerability improves
the resilience of Hungary's credit profile to future external
shocks
* Expects Hungary's economic growth to benefit from sizeable
eu fund inflows over next 5 years
* Hungary's limited capacity to attract new foreign direct
investment remains challenge, reflecting weaknesses in its
non-cost competitiveness
Source text (bit.ly/2fDKieS)