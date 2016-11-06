Nov 7 Mason Financial Holdings Ltd

* Deal for a cash consideration of hk$200 million

* Vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), and purchaser entered into disposal agreement

* Disposal is expected to accrue a loss of approximately hk$48 million

* Net proceeds from disposal will be approximately hk$200 million

* Proceeds will be reallocated to finance group's investments in money lending business

* Vendor willie resources incorporated to sell 55 ordinary shares in capital of target co to purchaser best mate ltd