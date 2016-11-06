BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel announces acquisition in Aix-En-Provence
* ACQUISITION OF A 1,500 M² BUILDING LE PARC DU GOLF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 6 Credit Agricole Sa
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 956.7 million versus EGP 748.3 million year ago
* Nnine-month consol net interest income EGP 2.34 billion versus EGP 1.99 billion year ago Source: (bit.ly/2ftQsti) Further company coverage:
May 19 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :