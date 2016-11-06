RPT-Dealmakers aplenty, SoftBank's Son looks for wonks
May 19 Deep Nishar spends more time roaming university hallways than he does corporate boardrooms.
Nov 7 Ikegps Group Ltd
* Ikegps announces product and licensing deal with Otter Prod
* Has entered into a product and licensing deal with Otter Products, LLC
* Under this partnership, Ikegps will deliver a new version of spike that is designed to integrate with Otterbox universe platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Deep Nishar spends more time roaming university hallways than he does corporate boardrooms.
* Unit entered into a joint development agreement with Chinaasian Capital Holding Ltd, co incorporated in Republic of Seychelles