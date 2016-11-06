Nov 7 Goodman Group Pty Ltd

* Reaffirming forecast FY2017 full year operating earnings per security of 42.5 cents, up 6% on FY2016

* Qtrly occupancy maintained at 96% across group and partnerships

* Qtrly total assets under management of $34.2 billion

* Urban renewal strategy progressing ahead of expectations

* Ongoing focus remains to improve asset and income quality, with rate expected to slow as these sales are completed

* Reaffirms its forecast full year FY2017 forecast distribution of 25.4 cents per security, up 6% on FY2016

Settlement from urban renewal sites will result in group's gearing trending below 10% and coupled with positive momentum in first quarter