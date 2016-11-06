Nov 7 Goodman Group Pty Ltd
* Reaffirming forecast FY2017 full year operating earnings
per security of 42.5 cents, up 6% on FY2016
* Qtrly occupancy maintained at 96% across group and
partnerships
* Qtrly total assets under management of $34.2 billion
* Urban renewal strategy progressing ahead of expectations
* Ongoing focus remains to improve asset and income quality,
with rate expected to slow as these sales are completed
* Reaffirms its forecast full year FY2017 forecast
distribution of 25.4 cents per security, up 6% on FY2016
* "Settlement from urban renewal sites will result in
group's gearing trending below 10% and coupled with positive
momentum in first quarter"
