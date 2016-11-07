Nov 7 Carrianna Group Holdings Co Ltd

* On 5 November 2016, unit, entered into cooperation agreement with Yaohuan and guarantor

* Pursuant to cooperation agreement, Carrianna Shenzhen has conditionally agreed that it will provide funding in aggregate amount of RMB150 million to project company

* Guarantor of deal is Wang Bo , a PRC national and ultimate beneficial owner of Yaohuan