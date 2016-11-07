UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 HSBC Holdings PLC
* at sep-end crd iv end point cet1 ratio 13.9%, up from 12.1% at 30 june 2016
* adjusted profit before tax in 3q16 of $5.6bn, up 7%
* adjusted revenue in 3q16 of $12.8 billion, up $0.3 billion
* adjusted pbt of $16.7bln in 9m16, down 6%
* qtrly reported pbt of $843m.
* share buy-back programme is now 59% complete and expect to finish in late 2016 or early 2017
* "are now more than 80% of way to achieving our rwa reduction target."
* Hsbc holdings plc says adjusted profits were higher than last year's q3 in all four global businesses and four out of five regions
* mexico business remains on track to meet its profitability targets
* Hsbc holdings plc says global banking and markets had strong adjusted revenue growth in quarter
* co has now achieved $2.8 billion of annualised cost savings and are on track to achieve 2017 cost-saving target as well
* Board has adopted a policy of paying quarterly interim dividends on ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.