US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 7 Mindtree Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Akshaya Bhargava as independent director
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Namakal Parthasarathy as executive vice chairman Source text: bit.ly/2fupQKu Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)