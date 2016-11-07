Nov 7 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd

* JSE: Reb - Provisional Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Results For The Year End 31 August 2016

* Has declared a dividend of 62,66 cents per share for six months ended 31 august 2016

* Property expenses for company were again well contained with net cost to income ratio declining to 12,5% from 13,3% in 2015

* At year-end, assets under management were valued at r12,8 billion (2015: r9,8 billion)

* Value of group's investment property portfolio was r18.1 billion (2015: r14.5 billion)

* At 31 August 2016, group's borrowings increased to r9.3 billion

* Sees distribution growth per share for fy17 of between 7 pct and 9 pct above that of FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: