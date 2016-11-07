UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
* JSE: Reb - Provisional Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Results For The Year End 31 August 2016
* Has declared a dividend of 62,66 cents per share for six months ended 31 august 2016
* Property expenses for company were again well contained with net cost to income ratio declining to 12,5% from 13,3% in 2015
* At year-end, assets under management were valued at r12,8 billion (2015: r9,8 billion)
* Value of group's investment property portfolio was r18.1 billion (2015: r14.5 billion)
* At 31 August 2016, group's borrowings increased to r9.3 billion
* Sees distribution growth per share for fy17 of between 7 pct and 9 pct above that of FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.