UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 Tobii AB
* Tobii announces design win with large smartphone manufacturer
* Says agreement does not include sales of hardware components, which means that Tobii's revenue is limited to up-front fees and a royalty per unit
* Says there are no binding volume commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies